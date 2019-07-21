Louise (Ghezzi) Reckert

1927 - 2019 Add a Memory Share This Page Email Louise Ghezzi Reckert, 91, wife of the late Richard A. Reckert, died on July 20, 2019, at Masonicare of Wallingford.

Born in New Britain on Oct. 29, 1927, she was the daughter of the late Domenic and Zuna (Gaviola) Ghezzi. Louise was a longtime resident of both Meriden and Myrtle Beach, S.C. She graduated from New Britain High School and was a parishioner of St. Rose of Lima Church. Mrs. Reckert was a Red Cross volunteer for over 25 years. She enjoyed knitting, baking and reading, but her family and faith were most important to her.

She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy and her husband Mark Fontanella and Janet Reckert; her son John and his wife Monica Reckert; her five grandchildren, Michael and Dana Fontanella, Peter Bencivengo and Sabrina and Sophia Donato. Louise is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Rudolph (Nick) Ghezzi, and her sister, Evelyn Proulx.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, July 23, at 10:30 a.m. from the John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 E. Main St., Meriden, and 11 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Church, 35 Center St., Meriden, for a Mass of Christian burial. Entombment will follow in the Sacred Heart Mausoleum. Family and friends may call at the funeral home before the Mass from 9 to 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the St. Rose of Lima Church.

Published in New Britain Herald from July 21 to July 24, 2019