1/1
Louise W. (Vaillancourt) Belanger
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louise's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louise W. Belanger, 86, formerly of Plainville, passed peacefully Friday, Dec. 4, surrounded by her family.
She was the wife of the late Wilson Belanger who passed in 2018 whom she has missed every day. Louise was born in Fort Kent, Maine on April 16, 1934 the daughter of the late Philias and Hilda (Thibeault) Vaillancourt. She had worked in accounts receivable for pharmacies but her most beloved job was raising her children. Louise was an avid walker, enjoyed spending time outdoors and most of all time spent with family.
Louise is survived by her sons John Belanger and his wife Sharon of Plainville, Peter Belanger and his wife Kathy of Colchester, Gary Belanger of Southington; daughters Elaine Belanger of Plainville, Audrey Belanger of Bristol, Carol Beverley and her husband Craig of Cromwell; grandchildren Nicole Baker, Matthew Belanger, Eric Belanger, Heather Lizon, Kimberly Santoro, Mark Creamer, Jr. Briana Beverley and Isabella Beverley; 12 great-grandchildren; Seth, Dylan, Dahlyla, Austin, Merideth, Camden, Dayne, Kyle, Cadence, Christopher, Nicholas and Ariana; brothers Roger Vaillancourt and his wife Gisele of Madawaska, ME and Nelson Vaillancourt and his wife Cecile of Washington, DC; sister Yolande Moran of Madawaska, ME; and many nieces and nephews. Besides her husband and parents, Louise is predeceased by her sister's Diane Vaillancourt and Gisele Gagnon.
Louise's family has arranged a private funeral service on Thursday Dec. 10. Extended family and friends may watch the livestreamed services by signing on to Louise's memorial tribute page beginning at 10:30 a.m. at www.OBrien-FuneralHome.com. Messages of condolence can also be shared with the family on her page. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Plainville Food Pantry, 54 S. Canal St, Plainville, CT 06062.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Dec. 7 to Dec. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.
24 Lincoln Avenue
Bristol, CT 06010
(860) 583-7116
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by O'Brien Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved