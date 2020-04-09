Home

Lucille (Story) Michaud

Lucille (Story) Michaud Obituary
Lucille (Story) Michaud, 83, of East Berlin, widow of Ernest "Ernie" Michaud, passed away Saturday on April 4, 2020, at the Hospital of Central CT. Born in New Britain, she was a former Berlin resident, moving to East Berlin seven years ago. A graduate of Mary Immaculate Academy, Class of 1956, she was a member of St. Paul Church in Kensington. Lucille was a lover of animals.
Surviving is her brother, Robert "Bob" Story and his wife Sandra of Kensington; three nieces, Kris Story, Laura Martin and Kate Spilka; and a nephew, Manny Story. Lucille also leaves her beloved animals, a dog Bella; and three cats. Besides her parents and husband, Lucille was predeceased by three sons, David, Donald and Steven Michaud.
A private graveside service was held at Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the CT Humane Society, Russell Road, Newington, CT 06111. Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 9, 2020
