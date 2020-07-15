Lucjan Mordasiewicz, 76, of Southington, CT died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at home. Lucjan was born in Radzilow, Poland and was the son of the late Antoni and Helena (Sliwinska) Mordasiewicz. He loved to go fishing and enjoyed watching soccer. Lucjan socialized at General Haller Post to visit his friends. He loved his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Lucjan was a member of Sacred Heart Church, New Britain.
Lucjan is survived by his beloved wife Zofia (Baranska) Mordasiewicz of Southington, CT, his two sons Karl Mordasiewicz and his wife Nikki of Berlin, CT and Mark Mordasiewicz of Southington, CT his step-daughter Anna Petillo and her husband Anthony of Woodbury, CT, his brother Ignacy Mordasiewicz and his wife Marianna of New Britain, CT, his two sisters Regina Patura of Poland and Janina Gradzka and her husband Antoni of New Britain, CT, his five grandchildren Michaela, Izabella, Amelia, Monica, Olga and Liana, his great grandchild Arbor Roe and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Lucjan was predeceased by his six brothers Stefan Mordasiewicz, Franciszek Mordasiewicz, Wladyslaw Mordasiewicz, Heronim Mordasiewicz, Jan Mordasiewicz, Wieslaw Mordasiewicz and his two sisters Zofia Kalinowska
and Mieczyslawa Zielinska.
Funeral Rites for Lucjan will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT with the procession departing at 10:30 a.m. followed by a Liturgy of Christian burial at 11:30 a.m. at Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad St., New Britain, CT. Committal service and final resting place will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, 662 Burritt St., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. To extend condolences to the Mordasiewicz family or to share a memory of Lucjan, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM