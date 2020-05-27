|
|
Lucy Marie (Pandolfo) Pavano, 98 years young, went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Monday, May 25, 2020. The wife of the late Thomas J. Pavano, she passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by the love of her family.
Born in New Britain on November 21, 1921, she was one of four children to the late Joseph and Mary (Formica) Pavano. A graduate of New Britain High School, she settled in Plainville where she and Thomas raised their five children and were longtime members of First Bible Baptist Church. Lucy was a devoted mother and grandmother, who always put her family first, guiding them with her stern yet effective ways. An accomplished bowler in her earlier years, she found joy in giving back to the others through volunteering at area hospitals, was a well-known friendly face around the Plainville Senior Center and, until just a few years ago, could frequently be found cruising around town in her recognizable big white Cadillac. She will be missed immensely leaving a legacy of strength, love, life lessons, and many cherished memories.
She is survived by her sons, Paul and his wife, Robin of Farmington, Richard of Plainville and David and his wife, Michelle of Bristol; and her grandchildren, Joshua, Haley, April, Jesse, and Tyshawn. She also leaves her sister, Tina Wishart; brothers, Sebby and Jimmy Pandolfo; and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Anne Marie and her son, Thomas, Jr.
In lieu of flowers, Lucy may be remembered with contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or www.stjude.org
Family and friends may gather in celebration of Lucy's life at a graveside service on Thursday at 11:00 a.m. at West Cemetery, N Washington St, Plainville. Those in attendance are asked to comply with social distance and face covering guidelines. The staff at Plainville Funeral Home extends their gratitude to the Pavano family for their trust. For online expressions of sympathy please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 27, 2020