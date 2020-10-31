Lucy Navarro, 69, of New Britain-Berlin transitioned from this life to her next life in Glory, Monday October 26, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Lucy was born in Manhattan, NY and was the daughter of the late Elias and Salvadora Flores.
Lucy is survived by her children; Jessica Navarro, Marco Navarro, Jacqueline, Veronica, Lucy and Chastity Flores, her sisters: Nancy, Silvana, Elena. Brothers: Armando and Junior Flores, many grandchildren; Alysia, Jalissa, Isaiah, Julian, Jacob, Adriana, David and great-grandchildren Kylah and Jaxon, many beloved nieces, nephews and friends, Steven Butts being her favorite and devoted friend. Lucy was predeceased by her daughter Regina Rivera, granddaughter Liana N. Gilmore, great-grandson Rowan Blackwelder and many beloved family members, gone too soon.
We are heartbroken and take comfort in that she was a pure and loving soul. Lucy loved her family unconditionally and made a friend in everyone that met her. She took great pride in her children, grandchildren and great children.
In life she was a devoted Mother and Grandmother who loved to care for others. She was firecracker, hysterical, and full of Love and Faith. Lucy never hurt a soul. Goodness….so many precious memories she leaves us with. Although she's left a hole that no one will ever be able to fill, we can only imagine the joyous reunion on the other side of the veil. Surely God welcomed his good and faithful servant. We love you Mami - Rest in Love.
A Celebration of Lucy's life will be held Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 5:30 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Sunday from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. A private burial will be held at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain, CT where she will be laid to rest with her beloved father and granddaughter Liana Chantel. To extend condolences to the Navarro family or to share a memory of Lucy, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM.