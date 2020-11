Ludwika "Lucia" Filipkowska, 92, passed November 3rd in her New Britain home, surrounded by her family. She leaves behind her sons, Jan (Alicja), Piotr (Grazyna), Slawomir (Danuta), daughters, Janina (Henryk), Elzbieta (Marek), Kinga (Bogdan), 22 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Szymon, and children. Lucia fulfilled her longtime dreams of moving to the US in 1988 and traveling to Jerusalem in 2007 before her passing. After her retirement, she was often tending to her vegetable garden, caring after children, or cooking. She enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, praying, and drinking her homemade samogonka. She was skilled in spinning wool into yarn and knitting sweaters for all her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her perseverance, selflessness, and favorite catch phrase "co masz zrobic jutro, zrob dzisiaj.". Relatives and friends are invited to call on Friday, November 6th from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain. Face coverings are mandatory and social distancing and capacity limitations will be strictly observed. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, November 7th at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St. New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Poland. To share a memory with her family, please visit us at www.duksa.net.