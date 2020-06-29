Luella Florence (Cyr/LaPrise) St. Pierre, daughter of Ernest and Anne (Thibodeau) Cyr of St. Agatha, ME, passed peacefully on June 27, 2020, at Jerome Home, New Britain, CT. She is survived by her loving and loyal husband of 17 years, Romeo St. Pierre, also at Jerome Home; O'Neil, Joanne, and Lorenzo Ouellette; and many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand- nephews.
Luella reached the age of 91 having sweetly touched so many lives along the way, even throughout her final days among her family, friends and caregivers. Born in St. Agatha, ME on September 18, 1929, Luella would recall how wonderful it was to grow up on the family farm, often recounting stories of her many siblings and neighbors. She learned faith, hard work, honor and honesty, and credits her parents with these traits.
Working as a bookkeeper for many years, Luella and Joseph Theotis "Theo" LaPrise met and married in July 1954, and moved to Kensington, CT, where they remained until "Theo" passed in January 1999. They celebrated 45 years of marriage.
Luella continued to stay active and social; she loved church, dancing, singing, and painting-especially pictures of her childhood farm. In 2002 she met her next true love, Romeo St. Pierre, at a church function and they married in June 2003. They remained in Kensington, CT until they moved together to Jerome Home.
She was the sister of the late Donatha, Fernanda, Ernestine, Dolores, Rachel, and Bertrand (Cyrs); O'Neil, Claire, Lucy, and Antoinette (Martins) from her mother's first marriage; and Conrad Ouellette. They are now reunited at home with their loved ones and beloved parents.
Luella was very proud of her Acadian heritage, loved travelling to Cyr family reunions in Madawaska and once to Nova Scotia. She loved good fashion, good food and a good joke. She loved her family and, most of all, her Lord, Jesus Christ.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Thursday, with a Mass of Christian Burial Celebrated at St. Paul Church, Kensington, at 10 a.m. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 9 to 9:30 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin/Porter's, 111 Chamberlain Hwy, Kensington. Please share a memory of Luella with the family in the online guest book at www.ericksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.