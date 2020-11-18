1/1
Luis Burgos
Luis Burgos, 62, of New Britain, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain.
Born in Puerto Rico, he was the son of the late Santo Burgos and Aida Rosa Aviles.
Luis was a New Britain resident over 27 years and was a member of St. Mary Church. He was formerly employed as a carpenter.
Surviving are his children, Jose Burgos, Sully Burgos, Luis Burgos, Jessenia Burgos, Leira Burgos, Rosemarie Burgos, Sharline Burgos and Rufino Santiago; two step- children, Stefanie Ramirez and Steven Ramirez; 12 grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Luis with the family in the online guest book at www.eicksonhansen.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Nov. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Calling hours
09:30 - 10:30 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
NOV
20
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
