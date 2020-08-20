Luis Daniel Rodriguez, 44, of New Britain, died in Hartford on Aug. 13, 2020 as a result of an accident. Born in Ponce, Puerto Rico, he was a New Britain resident most of his life and was pursuing schooling for a career in criminal justice. He was a member of El Sigue Siendo Dios.
Surviving are three children, Daniel Rodriguez, Iris Alvarez and Luis Yadiel Rodriguez; his step-mother, Rose Santiago; his brothers and sisters, Claudio Leon, Marivette Gonzalez, Rosin Colon, Noelia Colon, Anais Soto, Daniel Lanauze, Lourdes, Rodriguez, Millie Rodriguez, Felix Rodriguez, and Jose Rodriguez; and his aunt, Adamis Vazquez. He was predeceased by his step-father, Vicente Lanauze.
A celebration of life will be planned by the family. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, New Britain, is in charge of arrangements.