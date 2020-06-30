Rev. Luis Ortiz
Rev. Luis Ortiz, 89, of New Britain passed away June 29, 2020 with family by his side. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral home prayer service to follow on Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St, New Britain. For full obituary and service details, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 30, 2020.
