Rev. Luis Ortiz, 89, of New Britain passed away June 29, 2020 with family by his side. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Funeral home prayer service to follow on Thursday, July 2, 2020 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. with interment to follow at Fairview Cemetery, 120 Smalley St, New Britain. For full obituary and service details, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.