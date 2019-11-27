Home

Services
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:30 AM - 11:30 AM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Liturgy
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Church of St. Jerome
1010 Slater Rd
New Britain, CT
View Map

Luke Guerette

Add a Memory
Luke Guerette Obituary
It is with great sadness that I, Karen, share the passing of my husband Luke Guerette (66). Luke was born in Sinclair, Maine and was the son of the late Albert and Eva (Derosier) Guerette. Beloved brother of Doreen Lacasse of Augusta, ME, Theresa Martin of Forestville, CT, Joanne Plourde of Ft. Kent, ME, and Bernadette and her husband David Capella of Newington, CT. Luke also leaves behind his father-in-law Roger Michaud, a sister-in-law Denise and Nelson Stone of OK, as well as, many many nieces, nephews, including special nephew DJ Capella, cousins and dear friends. Luke is predeceased by his brothers; Herman, Ferdinand, Gilman, and Louis Guerette; and sisters Dora, Jeannine, and Lucille. A proud veteran, Luke served in the US Army. Luke worked in New Britain for 27 years until his retirement from the US Postal Service. Known as a real "MacGyver", there was nothing Luke couldn't do. Luke enjoyed spending time in the yard and gardening. A perfectionist, Luke wouldn't quit until the job was to his standards. A special thanks to the staff at UConn Health-John Dempsey Hospital floors two and six for their compassionate care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Luke's name to , 45 Ash St, East Hartford, CT 06108. A time of visitation will be held Friday, November 29 from 9:30-11:30 am at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT, followed by his Funeral Liturgy at 12PM at St. Katharine Drexel Parish, Church of St. Jerome, 1010 Slater Rd, New Britain, CT. Burial will be held at a later time. For directions or an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
