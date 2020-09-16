Lydia Gertrude Fawcett, 79, of New Britain, went home to be with the Lord on September 10, 2020. She was born in Wilmington, DE on April 12, 1941 to the late William and Hester Massado. Lydia grew up and attended public schools in Delaware where she was often seen with her cousin Dolly and friend Evelyn. They were known as the three amigas. Lydia married George Fawcett, Sr., and moved to CT where she worked for Fletcher-Terry for over 30 years. Following her divorce from George, Lydia met the love of her life, David Yopp and they spent many wonderful years of life together before his passing. She enjoyed fashion, going to the casino, playing cards and Pokeno and listening to Gospel music. Lydia leaves to cherish her memories, three daughters, Georgette, Darlene and her husband Morais and Jewel Fawcett; 17 grandchildren and 37 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joann and Wilhelmina and her husband Tony; one brother, William and his wife Colleen; two sisters-in-law, Renee and Debbie; brother-in-law, O'teenie Wright and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In addition to her parents she was predeceased by her sister, Puddin; five brothers, Charles, Tyrone, Alexander, Michael and Thomas; two daughters, Shiree and Georgina; and two sons, Gregory and George, Jr. The family would like to extend a special thank you to all the staff on N3 who cared for our mother and Carla who was Lydia's P.D. nurse. Funeral services for Lydia will be held on Friday at 11 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. A calling hour will take place on Friday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home. To share a condolence or memory with Lydia's family, please visit www.ericksonhansen.com.