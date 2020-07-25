1/1
Lynn Elaine Ezzo
Lynn Elaine Ezzo, 60, of Kensington, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Gary Ezzo for 22 years. Born in New Britain, she was the daughter of Elaine (Zawadski) Dymczyk of Berlin and the late John Dymczyk, she was a longtime New Britain resident and graduated from New Britain High School in 1978. She later graduated Magna Cum Laude from Boston University and was employed by Disc, Inc. as National Sales Manager prior to the birth of her children. She then went on to devote her time to caring for her children. Lynn volunteered countless hours at the schools of her children and for CCD classes at Holy Cross Church, New Britain. Lynn enjoyed sewing, creating her children's Halloween costumes. She especially enjoyed the Christmas holiday, where on Christmas Eve she would tirelessly work to create the perfect meal for her loved ones. She also enjoyed outdoor activities such as skiing, biking and hiking. Along with her husband, she leaves her daughter Chloe Ezzo. She was predeceased by her son John Ezzo.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, July 27, at 10:00 a.m. at the Holy Cross Church, 31 Biruta St., New Britain. She will be laid to rest in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is serving her family.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
27
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Holy Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Burritt Hill Funeral Home
332 Burritt Street
New Britain, CT 06053
860-229-9021
2 entries
July 25, 2020
Peaceful Passage Arrangement
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Laura Vasile
July 25, 2020
Group of 10 Memorial Trees
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
David Brown
