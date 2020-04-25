|
Lynn H. Ptak, 61, of Rocky Hill, passed peacefully away at home after a courageous two-year battle with glioblastoma on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She was the beloved wife of Stanley G. Ptak, to whom she was married for 37 years. Lynn was born in Waterbury on August 21, 1958 and grew up in Wolcott. She graduated magna cum laude from CCSU with a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting. It was during her first accounting class that fate placed her alongside of her future love and husband. She was employed by UTC in East Hartford for ten years as a senior financial analyst before starting a family. Lynn was a longtime member of St James Church, Rocky Hill. She was also an active member of the Friends of the Cora J Belden Library, as well as serving as the current chair of the Library Board of Trustees. She was a member of the Rocky Hill Republican Town Committee and also served as district moderator for various federal and municipal elections. A loving and devoted mother, she is survived by her daughters Rebecca L. Ptak and Jessica M. Ptak, both of Rocky Hill. She was predeceased by her daughter Amanda R. Ptak. She will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Britain. A celebration of Lynn's life will be announced at a future date. Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain, is serving the family. To share a memory of Lynn, please visit us at www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 25, 2020