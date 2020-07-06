On Sunday June 28th, 2020 Madeline Hill, a loving wife, mother, and grandmother passed away at the age of 88 at Southington Care facility in Southington, CT, just thirty-two days after her husband William. Born on January 25th, 1932 to George and Rose Le Houx. She married the love of her life William Hill on September 29th, 1951. Madeline's life dream was to have children, and raise them with love. They raised their 4 children in their home in Plainville, CT. Madeline attended Saint Joseph's college, and went on to work Wheeler School in Plainville, CT until retirement. When Madeline retired, she and William went on many travel adventures together including a trip to Europe, a road trip across the country and several cruises. Madeline was avid in crafts, but she perfected her talents in cross-stitch, quilting, and crocheting. She made a different blanket for each member of her family, none being the same exact size because we were all different. She was a devoted believer in God, and would go to Mass weekly. Madeline loved seeing her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren change and grow. Her face would light up whenever they came to visit. Madeline is survived by her 4 children, Marian and Tim Reid of Martha's Vineyard, Joanne and Tom Powers of Berlin, William and Paige Hill of Southington, and Judy and Paul Tranchina of Mystic. She is also survived by her 8 grandchildren, and 4 great grandchildren, and was preceded in death by her husband William Hill, and her grandson Christopher Reid. Madeline is remembered by her family as a smart, loving and compassionate woman, who was full of life, and was always proud of her family. Family and friends are invited to celebrate the lives of Madeline & William at their Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00am on Wednesday July 15th at St. Paul's Church 485 Alling St. Berlin. She will be laid to rest privately in Wilcox Cemetery, East Berlin. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to a charity of your choice
