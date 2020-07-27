Manuel Rivero, 81, beloved husband of Nancy Rivero of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. Manuel was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Los Arabos, Matanzas Cuba son of the late Camilo and Ramona Ruiz Rivero. Manuel came to the United States with his beautiful wife, Nancy and resided in New Britain for 60 years. In Cuba, he drove and operated their town trolley. In the United States he was a machine operator at Emhart/Corbin-Russwin for over 35 years. After retirement, he became certified as a Dattco bus driver for the New Britain schools.
He was an avid gardener and kept his family happy with plenty of vegetables. He loved his Boston Red Sox baseball team and the New England Patriots football team. He hardly ever missed a game. When he was younger, he loved being around his family and would have the best gatherings in the backyard while serving traditional Cuban food made by many family members. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren who he loved so dearly.
Other hobbies that he enjoyed were fishing and in his earlier years he was an active member of the Cuban Club where he participated in their bowling league and softball team and of course, playing dominoes. He would take his family there for dancing and many other fun events.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rivero of 62 years. They had three children. He was predeceased by his son Elvis Rivero. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Jankowski and her husband John of Newington. Sandra Enriquez and her husband Robert of Glastonbury. His beloved grandchildren Vanessa Rivero, Elvis Rivero Jr., Michael Delgado, Julia Delgado, Natalie Enriquez, Claudia Enriquez, and four great-grandchildren.
He is survived by brothers, Emilio Rivero and his wife Milda of Hialeah, Fla., and Edilio Rivero, of Cuba; his sisters; Estrella Gonzales of New Britain, Guillermina Campos and her husband Armando of Hialeah, FL, Maria Rivero and her husband Juan, of Cuba and Estela Rivero and husband Evelio; and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Mario Rivero and Raul Rivero (surviving wife, Maria Dolores Rivero).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association
, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 01701. Please share a memory of Manuel with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com