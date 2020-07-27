1/1
Manuel Rivero
1938 - 2020
{ "" }
Manuel Rivero, 81, beloved husband of Nancy Rivero of New Britain, Conn., passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020. Manuel was born Sept. 26, 1938 in Los Arabos, Matanzas Cuba son of the late Camilo and Ramona Ruiz Rivero. Manuel came to the United States with his beautiful wife, Nancy and resided in New Britain for 60 years. In Cuba, he drove and operated their town trolley. In the United States he was a machine operator at Emhart/Corbin-Russwin for over 35 years. After retirement, he became certified as a Dattco bus driver for the New Britain schools.
He was an avid gardener and kept his family happy with plenty of vegetables. He loved his Boston Red Sox baseball team and the New England Patriots football team. He hardly ever missed a game. When he was younger, he loved being around his family and would have the best gatherings in the backyard while serving traditional Cuban food made by many family members. He loved his family very much, especially his grandchildren who he loved so dearly.
Other hobbies that he enjoyed were fishing and in his earlier years he was an active member of the Cuban Club where he participated in their bowling league and softball team and of course, playing dominoes. He would take his family there for dancing and many other fun events.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy Rivero of 62 years. They had three children. He was predeceased by his son Elvis Rivero. He is survived by his two daughters Elizabeth Jankowski and her husband John of Newington. Sandra Enriquez and her husband Robert of Glastonbury. His beloved grandchildren Vanessa Rivero, Elvis Rivero Jr., Michael Delgado, Julia Delgado, Natalie Enriquez, Claudia Enriquez, and four great-grandchildren.
He is survived by brothers, Emilio Rivero and his wife Milda of Hialeah, Fla., and Edilio Rivero, of Cuba; his sisters; Estrella Gonzales of New Britain, Guillermina Campos and her husband Armando of Hialeah, FL, Maria Rivero and her husband Juan, of Cuba and Estela Rivero and husband Evelio; and many special nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Mario Rivero and Raul Rivero (surviving wife, Maria Dolores Rivero).
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday at 9 AM at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 So. Main St., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in St. Mary Cemetery. Calling hours are Tuesday from 4-7 PM at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA 01701. Please share a memory of Manuel with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com

Published in The New Britain Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
JUL
29
Funeral service
09:00 AM
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
JUL
29
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary Church
Funeral services provided by
Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Memories & Condolences
July 27, 2020
Tia Nancy, Lisa & Sandra, we are very sorry for your loss. We wish we could be there with you, in person, to celebrate Tio's life and say good bye. But know that we are there in spirit. We love you and we hope to see you soon.

Love Chris, Janet & Family
Chris & Janet Hernandez
Family
July 27, 2020
Exquisite Tribute Standing Spray
July 26, 2020
Stars of Life Standing Spray
July 26, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Daisy Chavez
Family
July 26, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
July 26, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Daisy Chavez
Family
