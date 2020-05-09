|
Marcus Smith, 51, of New Britain, joined the angels in heaven on Thursday, May 7, 2020 after a brief illness. Born on October 17, 1968, he was the son of Robert A. and Mary Ann (Piwczynski) Smith.
Born at Saint Francis Hospital in Hartford, he was a lifelong resident of New Britain. He spent his younger years in a special education class at Chamberlain School in New Britain where he learned to read and write. He was a collector of baseball cards and loved reading the sports section of any newspaper.
Upon completion of his education, he began attending the day program at CCARC, Inc where he competed in many Special Olympics events including soccer, basketball, and the 50 meter dash. Marcus also proudly carried the Special Olympics torch on multiple occasions through the streets of New Britain. Marcus was a member of Holy Cross Church in New Britain and would enjoy singing along to the hymns at mass. He was a lifelong fan of the New York Yankees and the New England Patriots.
In addition to his parents, Marcus is survived by his brothers Brian Smith of Rocky Hill, CT; Robert A. Smith Jr. of Middletown, CT; and Michael (Nichole) Smith of Plainville, CT; a sister Ruth Ann (Paul) Schuler of Burlington, CT; and six nieces and nephews. Marcus's family would like to thank the staff of the Hospital of Central Connecticut and Apple Rehab of Cromwell for the exceptional care that was given to him during the last month of his life and to the staff at CCARC, Inc for the almost 30 years of friendship, guidance, and most recently, prayers during this difficult time.
Burial services will be private at Sacred Heart Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CCARC, Inc., 950 Slater Rd, New Britain, CT 06053. His funeral arrangements are entrusted with New Britain Memorial Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, New Britain. To leave an online condolence, please visit our website at www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in New Britain Herald on May 9, 2020