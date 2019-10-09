|
Margaret "Peggy" Asal, 75, beloved wife of Howard Asal, passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, Oct. 8.
In September, they celebrated their 57 wedding anniversary. In addition to her husband, Peggy leaves behind three children and six grandchildren, Howard Asal of East Berlin, his wife, Cheryl and their children, Howard and Annmarie, Ken Asal of East Berlin, his wife, Faith and their children, Alexandra and Elizabeth, and Cynthia Asal of West Hartford and her daughters Leila and Talia. Peggy also leaves numerous relatives, brothers and sisters in law, and dozens of nieces and nephews. She also leaves behind her best friend of over 50 years, Mary Colangelo, and her husband, Vince, of New Britain. She will be dearly missed by so many friends and people whose lives she touched over the years.
Peggy's huge heart and love for her family made her a natural at entertaining and she did so often, hosting hundreds of gatherings at her home over the years. Trips to Aunt Peggy's provided so many special memories for family members while growing up. Everyone was always invited and no picnic was ever too big for her to handle. She would just throw another pound of spaghetti on the stove and roll with it. Peggy was a 37-year cancer survivor and an inspiration to many women and their families over the years, demonstrating what was possible. She was active in the Walk in the Park events in New Britain for many years and never missed a chance to share her knowledge and advice to others facing the same challenges she had overcome.
Calling hours will be from 5 to 8 p.m., on Friday evening, Oct. 11, at Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Sq., in New Britain. Funeral services of will begin at 9 on Saturday morning, Oct. 12, at Farrell's followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St., in Berlin, where she and her husband have been parishioners for over 45 years. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. For those wishing to make a donation in her name, Peggy was a supporter of the Prudence Crandall Center, 594 Burritt St, New Britain, CT 06050 advocates for victims of domestic violence in New Britain. To send a condolence to the family, visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
