Margaret E. (Coyle) Beliveau, beloved mother of Kathleen, Michael, and Susan, 80, of Plainville, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 9, 2020. She will be greatly missed.
Margaret was born on November 2, 1939 in New Britain, CT daughter to the late Robert and Margaret (Heacox) Coyle. She grew up in New Britain and graduated from Mary Immaculate Academy. Margaret moved to Plainville in 1967 and established a loving home where she raised her family and has been a resident since. Margaret was employed by the former Briarwood College for more than 30 years as the administrative assistant to the President of the college. Always willing to lend a helping hand, she spent many years volunteering her time with the Prudence Crandall Center in New Britain, in addition as a literacy volunteer and volunteer throughout local soup kitchens. She enjoyed gardening, playing tennis, and playing cards with friends. She was a communicant of Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville. A loving mother and friend, Margaret will always be remembered for her kindness and generosity.
Margaret is survived by her children, Kathleen Beliveau, Michael Beliveau, and Susan Beliveau; her brothers, William Coyle and his wife, Mary Lou, and David Coyle; and several nieces, nephews, extended family members, and a wide circle of friends. She was predeceased by her brother, Jimmy Coyle.
Burial with a service of committal in Saint Mary Cemetery in New Britain will be held privately among Margaret's family. A Memorial Mass at Our Lady of Mercy Church in Plainville will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret can be made to the Prudence Crandall Center or the Connecticut Humane Society. The staff at Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville extends their appreciation to the Beliveau family for their trust. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy, please visit www.Bailey-FuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 15, 2020