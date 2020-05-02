Home

Margaret (Peggy) Garcia


1939 - 2020
Margaret (Peggy) Garcia Obituary
Margaret (Peggy) Garcia, 80 of Conway, South Carolina passed away peacefully at her home on April 29, 2020 with her beloved husband Nicholas Garcia by her side. Peggy was born in New Britain, CT on November 25, 1939 and was the daughter of the late John and Helen Siry of Plainville, CT.
Peggy graduated from Plainville High School in 1957 and soon after married her husband of 61 years. Peggy later moved to Plantsville CT where she was very active, behind the scenes and on stage, with the local Southington Community Theater. Peggy was also very involved with the Boy Scouts, Mary Our Queen Ladies Guild and the local PTA. In her free time Peggy enjoyed gardening, writing and zoology assembling an extensive butterfly and insect collection.
Peggy is survived by her loving husband Nicholas Garcia of South Carolina, brother Michael Siry, her sons and daughter-in-law Daniel and Laura Garcia of Bristol CT, Thomas Garcia of Chesterfield VA and the late Shawn Garcia of Plantsville CT. Peggy is also survived by many loving grandchildren, Daniel Garcia Jr. of CT, Lisa Garcia of UK, Rachel Casey of NY, Jonathan, Alex, Shannon, Shiloh & Melody Garcia of VA, Robert, Erik, David, Steven & James Wozniak of CT and many great grandchildren.
The family will have a private service and burial at Saint Thomas Cemetery, Southington. The DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St., Southington has been entrusted with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . For online condolences please visit, www.dellavecchiafh.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 2, 2020
