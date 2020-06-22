Margaret (Akasie) Hecht, a longtime Kensington resident and widow of Fredrick L. Hecht, Jr., died Friday (June 19, 2020). She was 92. Born in New Britain, she lived in Kensington since 1968. Mrs. Hecht was a graduate of New Britain High School, Class of 1945, and worked at The Aetna in Hartford for 13 years. She later worked at Northeast Utilities and then as Executive Assistant to the President of Yankee Gas until her retirement in 1994.
She was a member of St. Thomas Church of the East in New Britain and was former Secretary of the Church Council. She was a longtime member of the Country Club of Farmington and enjoyed traveling around the world with her husband and their Shriner friends from the Sphinx Temple AAONMS, where her husband had served as director.
Mrs. Hecht is survived by her brother, Paul Akasie and his wife Kathleen of Kensington; a nephew, John Akasie of New York, NY; a niece, Elizabeth Albrecht and her husband Christopher of Richmond, VA; and two grandnieces.
Funeral service will be Tuesday 11 AM at St. Thomas Church, 120 Cabot Street, New Britain. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. A calling hour will be Tuesday from 10 to 11 AM at the Church and a repast in her memory will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Thomas Church. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The New Britain Herald from Jun. 22 to Jun. 25, 2020.