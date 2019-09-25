|
Margaret (McGuire) Lapsis, 92, widow of Alphonse Lapsis, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019. Her brothers and sisters, Pat, Anna, Bill, Betty, Mary, and Frannie, were all waiting to greet her. What a reunion that will be! Margaret is survived by a son, Daniel, two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Auntie Margie leaves us with so many wonderful memories, not the least of which are her famous potato pancakes. Thank you to the staff of Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley for the outstanding care they provided to her.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Sept 26, with visitation from 8:30 - 9:30 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10 a.m. at Divine Providence Parish (St. Joseph Church), 195 South Main St., New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. To send a condolence to the family, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 25 to Sept. 28, 2019