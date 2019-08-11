|
|
Margaret Nunez, 55, of Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born in New Britain, she was a longtime New Britain resident before moving to Bloomfield 10 years ago. She was a member of St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church.
Surviving are her son, Emanuel Alejandro Nunez and his fiancée, Sharlene of Hartford; her mother, Maria Sanchez of New Britain; her father, Antonio Nunez of Newington; her companion, Dimas Rivera; two sisters, Carmen Martinez and Maria Nunez; two brothers, Antonio Nunez and Victor Nunez; stepsons Gabriel Rivera and Miguel Alvarado; brothers-in-law George Martinez and Efrain Lozada; her mother-in-law, Mary Contreras; five grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Angel Luis Alejandro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Margaret with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019