Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home
411 South Main Street
New Britain, CT 06051-3515
(860) 229-5676
Calling hours
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church

Margaret Nunez

Margaret Nunez Obituary
Margaret Nunez, 55, of Bloomfield, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, at St. Francis Hospital in Hartford. Born in New Britain, she was a longtime New Britain resident before moving to Bloomfield 10 years ago. She was a member of St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church.
Surviving are her son, Emanuel Alejandro Nunez and his fiancée, Sharlene of Hartford; her mother, Maria Sanchez of New Britain; her father, Antonio Nunez of Newington; her companion, Dimas Rivera; two sisters, Carmen Martinez and Maria Nunez; two brothers, Antonio Nunez and Victor Nunez; stepsons Gabriel Rivera and Miguel Alvarado; brothers-in-law George Martinez and Efrain Lozada; her mother-in-law, Mary Contreras; five grandchildren; seven nieces and nephews; many grandnieces and grandnephews; and many cousins. She was predeceased by a son, Angel Luis Alejandro.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 11 a.m. at St. Joachim Parish at St. Mary Church. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. A calling hour will be held on Wednesday morning from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S. Main St., New Britain. Please share a memory of Margaret with the family in the online guestbook at www.ericksonhansen.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Aug. 11 to Aug. 14, 2019
