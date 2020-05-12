|
Margaret (Heller) Ungiechajer, 83, of New Britain died on Friday, May 8, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late George and Gertrude (Kilduff) Heller, she was predeceased by her husband of 32 years, the late Ladislaus (Bob) Ungiechajer. She was a 1955 graduate of New Britain High School and a member of Sacred Heart Church. She worked at SNET and later at Raphael's Department Store, leaving work to raise her family.
Marge is survived by her son, John and his wife Dina of Farmington, their two children, Jordan of Farmington and Jason, an active duty member of the US Navy. She also leaves her daughter Sheila Spada and her husband Steven of New Britain, her grandson, Michael, who resided with her since birth, now a resident of Florida, and grandsons Cory Perzan of Berlin and Daniel McIntrye III of New Britain. She is also survived by her brother, Bruce of East Hampton and several nieces and nephews.
Marge also leaves to mourn her passing her longtime friend, Rev. Msgr Daniel J. Plocharczyk, Pastor of Sacred Heart Church.
In addition to her husband, Marge was predeceased by infant daughters Rose Marie, Elaine Marie and Joan Marie; infant twin sons John Francis and Lucyan Joseph; as well as her sisters Eleanor, Maureen and Marilyn, and her brothers Paul, Donald and George.
Marge loved to bake her friend Susie Plocharczyk's bread recipe. You would always find her giving the bread away to her family and friends, usually never keeping any for herself, yet wanting the joy of everyone to have a loaf. She loved to knit; her most recent project was knitting 50 hats for the homeless in 2019.
The family would like to thank the staff at Amberwoods of Farmington for the care she received these last two years.
Margaret will be laid to rest privately in Sacred Heart Cemetery. Donations in memory of Margaret can be made to Sacred Heart Church, 158 Broad Street, New Britain, CT 06053. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill is assisting the family. To leave an online expression of sympathy, please visit www.duksa.net.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 12, 2020