Marguerit "Peggy" Clark

Marguerit "Peggy" Clark Obituary
Marguerit "Peggy" Clark, 74, of New Britain, passed away Friday (May 15, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Ilion, NY, she was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and was a New Britain resident for over 50 years. Peggy was a Cashier at several local food stores, retiring from Stop & Shop in Unionville in 2011. She was a member and former Eucharistic Minister at St. Francis of Assisi Church in New Britain.
Surviving are two sons, Scott Clark and his wife Wendi of New Britain; and Brian Clark and his fiancee Jennifer Rudis of Berlin; a brother, Robert Price of Springfield, MO; her granddaughter, Sabrina Clark of New Britain; several nieces and nephews.
Private Funeral services and military honors will be at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain. There are no calling hours. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Francis of Assisi Church, 1755 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT 06053. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from May 18 to May 21, 2020
