|
|
Maria (Miklaszewicz) Bernas, 95, passed away on May 13th, 2020. Maria was the wife and widow of Aleksander Bernas. Born in Poland on December 26th, 1924. She spent the World War II years in Germany, emigrated to Belgium before finally residing in New Britain in 1958. Maria is survived by her daughter Alice B. Haas and son-in-law of Higganum, CT, son Robert E. Bernas of New Britain. Maria's granddaughter, Hilary Haas Kuris, son-in-law and three great-grandchildren of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family at a later date.
Published in New Britain Herald on May 16, 2020