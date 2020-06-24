May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
So very sorry for your loss. Our prayers for your strength.
It is with heavy hearts we announce that Maria Formica has passed away at the age of 83. She met her Lord with the same grace and strength she used to fight Parkinson's and Ovarian cancer all these years. Maria lived a thousand dreams and through it all, she spoke. She spoke for her children and grandchildren. She spoke for the church, creating baptismal robes and rosaries so others could share her faith. She spoke for her family and friends, always providing a place to gather and feel welcome. She spoke for draperies and wedding gowns. She spoke for laughter and for dessert. She spoke for togetherness and for kindness and, perhaps most importantly, for love. Towards the end of her health battles, God took her voice. He knew that if He took her voice, she would still be heard. And He was right. Her voice became weak but her family and friends chose to listen to her history of words and actions. She continued to SPEAK. Maria leaves behind her devoted husband of 62 years, Joseph Formica. Also mourning her loss are her daughter and son-in-law, Elvita and Jim Barnes, along with their children, Erica, Austin, Sarah, Kelly, and Brett; and her son and daughter-in-law, Chet and Allyson Formica, with their sons, Michael and Brian. Her grandchildren were her pride and joy and their stories made her laugh with tears streaming down her face. From lacrosse to football to baseball to golf, Nonna became an expert. They will forever carry with them the lessons she taught. Maria's favorite place to spend time was her summer home in Indian Town Beach in Old Saybrook. Those long summer days would not have been complete without her extended family members. As an only child, Maria loved her husband's family as her own and forged an unbreakable bond with her sister-in-law, Tina Angeli, as they raised their children and enjoyed navigating life together. A thank you filled with love and gratitude to those friends who understood that even though they couldn't hear her, Maria heard and cherished every phone call and visit week after week. These dear companions sustained her when her body and voice could no longer. Our family is forever in your debt. We would be remiss in not acknowledging Dr. Clare Zhou, Maureen Bracco and the wonderful staff who battled fiercely in our war against this insidious disease. She loved you so much. Also, God's hand was in the compassion shown by the Hartford Healthcare Hospice team - thank you. Funeral services for Maria will be held Saturday June 27 starting at 9:00 a.m. at the Farrell Funeral Home, 110 Franklin Square, New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Church, 485 Alling St. Berlin. Burial will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Visitation will be held Friday June 26 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. All guests are required to wear a mask. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit, www.FarrellFuneralHome.com
Published in The New Britain Herald on Jun. 24, 2020.