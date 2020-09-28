Maria Lekacz, 98, of New Britain Connecticut passed away peacefully with family by her side on September 24th, 2020. Born in Gosan', Poland, Maria immigrated to the United States from Germany after World War II with her husband. Always an active woman, Maria worked at Winslow Automatic in New Britain for 20 years, after which she retired to spend more time with her family. As result of her employment, Maria and Wladyslaw were able to live the American dream. A woman of simple needs, Maria's guilty pleasure were KitKats which she loved to share with young visitors to her home. Maria was a woman of strong faith and a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in New Britain.
Maria was predeceased by her beloved husband of 56 years, Wladyslaw Lekacz. She is survived by her children, Walter Lekacz and his wife Jacqueline of Florida and daughter Halina Lekacz of Farmington Connecticut.
She was a devoted Babcia to her grandchildren. Granddaughter, Michelle Lekacz and her fiancé Craig Reardon of Berlin Connecticut with his two children. Grandson, Alex Lekacz and his significant other Olivia Artibani of Meriden Connecticut.
Maria is predeceased by her parents, brother and sister of Poland.
Family and friends may gather on Tuesday, September 30, 2020 during calling hours from 5:00-7:00pm at New Britain Memorial-Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT. A mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30am on Wednesday at Sacred Heart Church followed by interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Mask and social distancing are required during services. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com