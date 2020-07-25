The family of Maria (Nesklada) Mahoney, 69, of Southington is saddened to announce her passing on July 22, 2020 with family by her side. Born in Germany to the late John and Ewhenia (Nesklada) Nakonecznyj, Maria immigrated to Connecticut in 1951 and spent most of her life in Southington. Her working life was spent at the phone company in New Britain, SNET. It was there that she formed many friendships that she maintained up until her last days. After her retirement in 1995 she enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Maria, Mia, Nina, Auntie Ria; was a constant presence in the lives of those dearest to her. Her family will be eternally grateful for her time, energy and extreme thoughtfulness. She never missed a single recital, concert, party, function, or activity that a loved one was involved in. Maria is survived by her sister Anne Pete and her husband Allen of Bristol, brother John Nesklada of Berlin, sister in law Susan Nesklada, sister in law Peggy Giarnese and her husband Frank of Burlington, as well as several nieces and nephews who were lovingly referred to as Maria's pride and joy. Calling hours will be held at New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave, New Britain, CT on Sunday, July 26th from 3:00pm-5:00. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. For an online memorial, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com.