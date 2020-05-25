|
|
|
Maria Velasquez, 76, of New Britain, passed away on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in San German, Puerto Rico, she was a New Britain resident for over 50 years. She attended Higher Ground Christian Church in Bristol. Maria enjoyed reading the Bible early in the morning, listening to music, watching her telenovelas and loved spending time with her family.
Surviving are her children, Miriam Reyes, Marisol Wilk, Maribel Velasquez, Benjamin Villa Jr. and step-daughter, Blanca Villa; two brothers; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Marco Antonio Villa, and by her lifetime partner, Benjamin Villa Sr.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, May 28 at 11:00 a.m. at Fairview Cemetery in New Britain. The family requests that guests start arriving at 10:15 a.m. There are no calling hours. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Maria with the family in the online guestbook @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from May 25 to May 28, 2020