Maria Zayas Martinez

Maria Zayas Martinez Obituary
Maria Zayas Martinez, 90, of New Britain, widow of Jose Martinez, passed away peacefully on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at Autumn Lake Healthcare in New Britain. Born in Santa Isabel Puerto Rico, she was a New Britain resident since 1967 and was a member of St. Mary's Church in New Britain.
Surviving are her children, Joe Martinez and his wife Joett of Coatesville, Penn., Dominic Martinez of Kissimmee, Fla., Julio Martinez of New Britain, Jose Martinez and Barbara of Coatesville, Penn., Daisy Martinez of East Hartford, Gladys Martinez of New Britain, Evelyn Martinez of Rochester, N.Y., Hector Martinez and Maryann of New Britain, and Edwin Martinez and Gloria of Conway, S.C.; Elizabeth Martinez of Philadelphia, Penn. Plus thirty grandchildren and thirty-five great-grandchildren; and many brothers and sisters.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, at 9 a.m., at Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home, 411 S Main St., New Britain followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m., at St. Mary's Church in New Britain. Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in New Britain. Calling hours are Wednesday, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the funeral home. Please share a memory of Maria with the family in the online guest book @ www.ericksonhansen.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 11 to Nov. 12, 2019
