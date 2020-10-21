Marian (Ward) Burr, 91, of Hebron, widow of Warren E. Burr, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. A New Britain native and resident most of her life, Marian lived in Hebron for the last three years with her son. A graduate of New Britain High School, Marian received an Associates Degree from Becker College from the Medical Secretarial Program. Marian was employed as a Medical Secretary for Newington Children's Hospital; Secretary and Financial Secretary at the former Trinity United Methodist Church in New Britain; and was later Legal Secretary for Atty. John Barbieri until her retirement in 2007at the age of 79. Marian was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church; and transitioned to a member of the North Canton Community United Methodist Church when Trinity United Methodist church closed.
Marian is survived by a son, David Burr of Hebron; a daughter, Karen Burr of Moodus; a granddaughter, Jessica Burr of Hebron; two step grandchildren, Ben and Tyler Harris; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Warren, Marian was predeceased by a step grandson, Kyle Harris.
The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements; there are no calling hours, and a private Funeral Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Canton Community United Methodist Church, 3 Case Street, North Canton, CT 06019. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com