1/1
Marian (Ward) Burr
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Marian (Ward) Burr, 91, of Hebron, widow of Warren E. Burr, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020 at her home. A New Britain native and resident most of her life, Marian lived in Hebron for the last three years with her son. A graduate of New Britain High School, Marian received an Associates Degree from Becker College from the Medical Secretarial Program. Marian was employed as a Medical Secretary for Newington Children's Hospital; Secretary and Financial Secretary at the former Trinity United Methodist Church in New Britain; and was later Legal Secretary for Atty. John Barbieri until her retirement in 2007at the age of 79. Marian was an active member of the Trinity United Methodist Church; and transitioned to a member of the North Canton Community United Methodist Church when Trinity United Methodist church closed.
Marian is survived by a son, David Burr of Hebron; a daughter, Karen Burr of Moodus; a granddaughter, Jessica Burr of Hebron; two step grandchildren, Ben and Tyler Harris; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Warren, Marian was predeceased by a step grandson, Kyle Harris.
The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements; there are no calling hours, and a private Funeral Services will be held at Fairview Cemetery, New Britain for immediate family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to North Canton Community United Methodist Church, 3 Case Street, North Canton, CT 06019. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by A.W. Carlson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved