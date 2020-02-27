|
|
Marie Ann (Ozirsky) Quistberg, 94, of Harwinton, widow of Gustave "Ted" Quistberg, passed away Monday (February 24, 2020) at Bethel Health Care. Born in Bristol on September 8, 1925, Marie was a former New Britain resident, 20 year resident of Winsted until moving to Harwinton in 1998. She was a former member of St. Francis of Assisi Church in New Britain and also St. Joseph Church in Winsted.
Surviving are 5 daughters, Evelyn Rich of Plainville; Carolyn Quistberg of Naples, FL; Marilyn Weeks and her husband Charles of Bethel; Rosalyn Quistberg of Bristol; and Jacquelyn Quistberg of Burlington; a brother, Stanley Ozirsky of Bristol; a sister, Helen Dombrowski of Winsted; 6 grandchildren; 11 great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. Besides her husband Ted, she was predeceased by three sons, John, Daniel and Peter Quistberg; a brother, Mitchell Ozirsky; a sister Jennie Nicolletti; and a granddaughter, Sheila Artibani.
Calling hours are Friday morning 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday 10:30 AM at St. Joseph Church of Divine Providence Parish, 195 South Main Street, New Britain. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, New Britain. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Sheila Artibani Legacy, c/o Bethel Christian Church, 750 Stevens Street, Bristol, CT 06010. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 27, 2020