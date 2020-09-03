1/
Sister Marie Denise Murphy
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Marie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sister Marie Denise Murphy, a member of the School Sisters of Notre Dame, died at Ozanam Hall, Bayside, New York, on August 30, 2020, at age 90. Sister was born on November 24, 1929, in Waterbury, Connecticut.
After pronouncing her vows as a sister in 1950, she taught in Brooklyn, Manhattan and Rochester, New York, before being assigned to St. Francis School, New Britain, Connecticut. Here she served from 1970 to 2006 as teacher and later principal. As Pastoral Minister she served the Parish until 2016, when she retired to Villa Notre Dame in Wilton, Connecticut.
The community at Villa Notre Dame will celebrate a funeral liturgy privately for Sister on September 3. Burial will be at St. Mary Cemetery in Bethel, Connecticut. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Martin A Gleason Funeral Home LLC Bayside, NY.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Funeral Mass
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc
3646 Bell Blvd
Bayside, NY 11361
(718) 428-2210
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Martin A Gleason Funeral Home Llc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 2, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
September 2, 2020
Sister Marie Denise was my teacher at St. Francis Junior High School in the early 1970s. She also taught my sister and was a fine and caring educator. Sister Marie Denise was a friend to my mother, particularly after my father passed away in 2003. On behalf of my mother and the entire Carifa family, we extend our condolences to the Murphy family and to the Sisters. She will be missed by all who knew her.
Kenneth J. Carifa
September 1, 2020
I will always remember Sister Marie Denise from St. Francis Church, always with a smile and a positive outlook.
Joanne Dube Listro
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved