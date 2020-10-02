Marie (Olenchalk) Sanada formally of New Britain, Connecticut entered eternal rest on Monday Sept. 28, 2020 in Inverness, Florida at the age of 87. Marie was born in Luzern, Pennsylvania coming to Connecticut in 1943. Marie graduated from New Britain Senior High school in 1950 and the New Britain General Hospital School of Nursing in 1954. Following graduation Marie worked at both New Britain General Hospital (H.O.C.C.) and Newington Children's Hospital before moving with her late husband and young family to Florida in 1971. Marie continued her nursing career at Florida Medical Center and Hume Health Care before retiring. Marie was predeceased by her husband Stephan, her parents John and Mary Olenchalk and her sister Elizabeth Hofher. Marie is survived by her children Stephan Jr. of Ohio, Joanne Namey of Florida, Christine Delgrosso and Leann Walker both of North Carolina in addition to nine grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. Also surviving Marie are her brother Joseph Olenchalk of California, sisters Dorothy Cistulli of Connecticut and Patricia Jacobson of Florida as well as many nieces and nephews. Memorial services are being held privately with burial at All Saints Cemetery in Jensen Beach Florida.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store