Marilyn Allen, affectionately known by her nickname "Muffin" of New Britain, passed away Wednesday April 8, 2020. Born October 13th, 1950 in New Britain, daughter of the late William Allen Sr. and Cassie (Yopp) Allen.
Marilyn graduated from New Britain High School the class of 1968.
Marilyn was a beloved daughter, sister, auntie, cousin and friend to so many that knew and loved her. Marilyn's affectionate laughter and smile would light up a room and she touched everyone so deeply with her love. Marilyn loved going to the movies, socializing with friends and family and most of all she loved life and everyone that was in her life. Marilyn was always that friend that was there for you no matter what and was always there to lend a helping hand. Marilyn was a long time member of the Pride of Connecticut Elks and a very faithful member of Spottswood AME Zion Church in New Britain.
Marilyn leaves behind her beloved and devoted sister, brother and their spouses Kathy (Allen) and brother-in-law Raymond Smith of Murrells Inlet, SC, and William Allen Jr. and sister in-law Sandra Gustafson Allen of New Britain, CT. Marilyn also leaves behind a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, cousins and many of her life-long friends.
Marilyn was predeceased by her parents William and Cassie Allen of New Britain, CT and her younger brother Frederick Allen, Sr of New Britain, CT.
Memorial service will be held at a later time and date to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Spotswood AME Zion Church 25Crestwood Ln, New Britain, CT. Erickson-Hansen Funeral Home of Berlin is in charge of arrangements. Please share a memory of Marilyn with the family in the online guest book at www.eircksonhansenberlin.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Apr. 11, 2020