Marilyn H. Post, 66, of Plainville went to be with the Lord Jesus Sunday, Nov. 3, at Saint Francis Hospital after a long a courageous battle with kidney disease. She was a former employee of Keney Manufacturing in Newington, retiring in 2007.
Marilyn leaves her two brothers, Bob Brown and his wife, Alice, and Donald Brown, all of Plainville; a sister, Janice Petrucci of Southington; many nieces, nephews and cousins including a special cousin, Billy Eltman and especially her caregiver, Rose Smith and the loving staff at Cattleya.
Funeral services are Thursday 11 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Sq., in New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling Hours are Thursday morning, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at ADA [email protected]. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019