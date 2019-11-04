Home

POWERED BY

Services
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
45 Franklin Square
New Britain, CT 06051
(860) 225-6361

Marilyn H. Post

Add a Memory
Marilyn H. Post Obituary
Marilyn H. Post, 66, of Plainville went to be with the Lord Jesus Sunday, Nov. 3, at Saint Francis Hospital after a long a courageous battle with kidney disease. She was a former employee of Keney Manufacturing in Newington, retiring in 2007.
Marilyn leaves her two brothers, Bob Brown and his wife, Alice, and Donald Brown, all of Plainville; a sister, Janice Petrucci of Southington; many nieces, nephews and cousins including a special cousin, Billy Eltman and especially her caregiver, Rose Smith and the loving staff at Cattleya.
Funeral services are Thursday 11 a.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Sq., in New Britain. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery. Calling Hours are Thursday morning, 10 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to the American Diabetes Association at ADA [email protected]. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Marilyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -