Marilyn (Wojack) Winkler, 88, of Eastford, widow of Carl W. Winkler, Jr. passed away Tuesday, Oct. 22, in Putnam.
Born in New Britain, she lived in Eastford since 1995. Marilyn was a graduate of New Britain High School in 1949, and after raising her family worked in food service at the high school. She was a member of South Church and sang in the church choir. She was formally active at the Vance School PTO and was an avid UConn Women's Basketball fan.
Surviving are two sons, Carl Winkler and his wife, Kathy, and James Winkler and his wife, Susan, all of Eastford; four daughters, Leslie Virelli and her husband, Bob, of Sebastian, Fla.; Lynn Wuthrich and her husband, John, of Tolland; Sandra Winkler and her partner, Ruben Roberts of Stafford Springs; Wendy Steiner and her husband, Brian, of Amston; a brother, Theodore "Ted" Wojack of Haddam; 13 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband Carl, she was predeceased by a sister, Phyllis Dahlstrom.
Funeral services are Saturday, at 1 p.m., at South Church, 90 Main St., in New Britain. Calling Hours are Friday, from 5 to 8 p.m., at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Sq., in New Britain. Burial will be private in Fairview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to South Church. Share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com
