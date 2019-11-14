|
|
Mario Acerra, 67, passed away surrounded by family on Nov. 11, 2019.
He was born in Quindici (AV), Italy on Jan. 14, 1952, to the late Arturo and Luisa (Grasso) Acerra. He was also predeceased by his brother, Salvatore Acerra. Mario worked most of his life as a baker at Italian Baking Co and B+D Bakery. He was a loving and caring family man, a communicant of Mt. Carmel Church, a member of O. L. of Grace Society, and frequented the Mt. Carmel Society. He enjoyed all sports, especially soccer. His teams included Inter Milan, Red Sox, Celtics and Patriots.
He will be deeply missed by his loving wife, Maria DiDomenico Mercak Acerra; his son, Mario Acerra Jr.; stepsons, Paulie and Justin Mercak all of New Britain, and many extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, from 2 to 6 p.m., at Forastiere Funeral Home, 45 Locust Street, in Springfield, Mass. Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 18, 2019, at 8:45 a.m., in the funeral home. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m., at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church, 123 William St., in Springfield. Burial will follow at St. Michaels Cemetery, in Springfield. To leave a personal condolence or for more information, please visit www.forastiere.com
Published in New Britain Herald from Nov. 14 to Nov. 15, 2019