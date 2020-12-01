1/1
Marion (Renshaw) Kumm
Marion (Renshaw) Kumm, 97, widow of the Wesley Kumm Sr., of New Britain, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at the Jerome Home in New Britain. A lifetime New Britain resident, she graduated from New Britain High School, class of 1941, and worked for Rackcliffe Oil and later became a longtime employee for Stanley Works in the medical office until her retirement. Marion was a member of South Congregational Church in New Britain.
Surviving is a son, Wesley Kumm Jr. of New Britain; a daughter, Karen Hills and her husband William of Okeechobee, Fla. and Salem; 5 grandchildren, Christopher Kumm and his wife Sherry; Brian Kumm and his wife Angela; Alan Kumm and his wife Michelle; Deven Kumm and Kathleen Flanagan; 6 great grandchildren; a great great granddaughter, Autumn; several niece and nephews. Besides her husband Wesley Kumm, Sr., she was predeceased by three brothers, Lesley, Howard and Clifford Renshaw; and six sisters, Geraldine Sanford, Claire Brightman, Florine Congdon, Gladys LeBrun, Mildred Mansolf and Lois Klein.
Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Marion's memory may be made to Jerome Home (for Resident Activities), c/o Laurie Tooms, 975 Corbin Avenue, New Britain, CT 06052. The Carlson Funeral Home, New Britain is assisting with arrangements. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.

Published in The New Britain Herald on Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
December 1, 2020
Our sincere sympathies for your loss.
A.W. Carlson Funeral Home
