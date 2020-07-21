Marjorie L. Swanson, 68, of New Britain, wife of William "Bill" Swanson, passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday, July 18, 2020. Born in New York she was a lifelong New Britain resident and worked as an assembler in the Hand Tool Division of Stanley Works for 43 years until her retirement in 2019.
Besides her husband Bill, she is survived by one son, Allen Bogdanski and his wife Victoria and son Maxim of Rocky Hill; two daughters, Marisa Rodriguez of New Britain, and Ashley Rodriguez of Bristol; two sisters, Pamela Knowles and her wife Michele Lyon of Berlin, and Barbara Sawyer of Virginia; nine grandchildren, Victoria, Amidity, Elyjiah, Leighani, Jahsir, Jazmarie, Naythanel, and Izmyael.
Funeral services and burial in Fairview Cemetery will be private. Donations in Marjorie's memory may be made to the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN, 38105. Please share a memory or note of sympathy with Marjorie's family at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com.