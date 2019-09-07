|
Marjorie Treece, 79, of Unionville, entered into eternal life on Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2019.
Marjorie was born on July 13, 1940, in Fayetteville, Ark., daughter to the late Garrett and Rheba (Carter) Treece. Marge was born again, saved in October 1976, when she realized she was a sinner in need of a Saviour. Marge trusted in the finished atoning work of God the Son, the Lord Jesus Christ, through His death, burial, and resurrection. Marge was a devoted Christian, who loved the Lord and God's people. She enjoyed being surrounded by people, spreading the word of the Gospel, and she avidly read her Bible, totaling about four times every year. She was a longtime, faithful member of the First Bible Baptist Church in Plainville, for over 32 years. Marge was always in high spirits, never complained throughout her life, regardless of what came her way. She was always cheerful and was certainly a loving "pip" that will be sorely missed by her church, family, and friends.
Marjorie is survived by her sister, Janice Burness, her nephews, Brian, Bruce, Ronald, and Joseph, her nieces, Jeane, and Luanne, and many loving friends. Also, she leaves behind her devoted and loving caretaker of 18 years, Latha Wrice. She was predeceased by her parents and her sister, Doris Bahnsen.
Funeral services in celebration of Marjorie's life will be held on Monday, Sept. 9, 2019, at 11 AM directly at the First Bible Baptist Church, 12 Granger Lane, Plainville, CT 06062. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the church on Monday morning, from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the service beginning. In memory of Marjorie, donations can be made to the First Bible Baptist Church, 12 Granger Lane, Plainville, CT 06062. Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad St., Plainville, has been entrusted with care. For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Sept. 7 to Sept. 10, 2019