Mark A. Pecorelli
1947 - 2020
Mark A. Pecorelli, 72, of Torrington, CT, suddenly passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Charlotte Hungerford Hospital. He was the beloved husband of Ellen (Molino) Pecorelli. Mark was born November 16, 1947, in New Britain, CT, the son of the late Carmen and Lena (Greenier) Pecorelli. He was employed by the State of Connecticut with the Department of Social Services until his retirement. Mark was a member of the Torrington Elk's Lodge. He enjoyed traveling and learning new cultures, reading, was a fan of the New York Yankees and a Civil War buff. In addition to his wife, Ellen, he is survived by daughter Colleen Franklin and her husband Larry of Monrovia, MD; son, Erik Pecorelli and his wife Shannon of West Hartford, CT; grandchildren Garrett and Tessa Franklin and Asher Pecorelli; two brothers, James Pecorelli and his wife Sandra, Paul Pecorelli and his wife Lisa; as well as several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by one brother, Carmen Pecorelli and one sister, Mary Jansson. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Cook Funeral Home, 82 Litchfield Street, Torrington. All relatives and friends attending calling hours and funeral services must follow CDC recommendations for COVID prevention, including social distancing and wearing protective face masks. A private funeral will be held on Monday. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the Pecorelli family by visiting www.cookfuneralhomect.com

Published in The New Britain Herald on Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
Funeral services provided by
Cook Funeral Home, Inc.
82 Litchfield Street
Torrington, CT 06790
(860) 482-4456
