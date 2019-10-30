Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
25301 Alicia Parkway
Laguna Hills, CA 92653
(949) 581-4300

Mark David Mendillo

Add a Memory
Mark David Mendillo Obituary
Mark David Mendillo, 59, of Mission Viejo, Calif., died on Oct. 23, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
Born in New Britain, he was the son of the late Vincent and Love (Wallack) Mendillo, who were both life-long residents of New Britain. Mark was a mechanical engineer in the medical devices industry for 30 years. He was also the owner of a small business in Newport Beach, Calif. Mark's hobbies included fishing, fly tying, playing the guitar, and attending concerts and baseball games.
Preceded in death by both of his parents, Mark leaves behind his loving wife, Lynne (Tuber) Mendillo; his son, Vincent Mendillo of Lake Forest, Calif.; his step-daughter, Elizabeth Higgins of Renton, Wash.; his brother and sister-in-law, John and Janice Mendillo of Branford; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Nancy and Ron Miller of Yardley, Penn., Jane Mendillo and Ralph Earle of Boston, Mass., and Lisa and Paul Kulhanek of St. Paul, Minn.; four nieces, three nephews, and ten cousins.
A memorial service is being planned and will be announced at a future date
Published in New Britain Herald from Oct. 30 to Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mark's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of O'Connor Mortuary - FD- 1293
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -