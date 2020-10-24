1/1
Mark Edward Fioravanti
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mark's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mark Edward Fioravanti, 66, of Plainville, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. He was the beloved husband and best friend of Eloise (Cadrain) Fioravanti, with whom he shared 47 years of love, laughter and worldwide travel adventures.
Born in Key West, Florida on June 9, 1954, he was the oldest of five children to Georgia Lee (Bailey) Fioravanti of Southington and the late Edis John Fioravanti. Raised and educated in Plainville and New Britain, he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force upon graduating from New Britain High School in 1972. He served his country stateside for four years during the Vietnam Era, and was honorably discharged as a Sergeant in 1976. Mark and Eloise settled in Plainville where they raised their two children, and had a mutual love for traveling, having visited Iceland, Hawaii and the Galapagos Islands, among countless other special destinations, and, a true conch at heart, returned home to the Keys this week each year for their annual Fantasy Fest. He leaves a legacy of hard work at NCR Corporation where he was a dedicated employee for more than 40 years and achieved countless certifications in technology. A former Boy Scout leader, he earned Life Scout status and was proud of his son's Eagle Scout accomplishments. Mark had a keen eye and passion for photography, having captured many precious moments and scenery to be enjoyed for years to come. Remembered for his quick wit and dry sense of humor, his hard work ethics and adventurous spirit, he will be missed greatly by his family and many friends near and far.
In addition to his wife, Eloise, and his mother, Georgia, he leaves his son, Mark Fioravanti, II and his wife, Karen; his daughter, Heather Long and her husband, Greg; and his grandchildren who brought his endless joy, Kat and Elias McGhee and Aurin Fioravanti. He also leaves his brothers and sisters-in-law, Craig and Paula, Scott and Martha, Jeff and Lisa, and Keith and Wendy; along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.
Mark may be remembered with contributions to the American Diabetes Association at www.diabetes.org/donate.
In honor of Mark's favorite holiday and love for Fantasy Fest, his life will be celebrated on Halloween, Saturday, October 31, 2020. Family and friends may gather from 1 to 4p.m. at Plainville Funeral Home, 81 Broad St, Plainville. Words of remembrance will be shared at 4p.m., followed by Military Honors. Hawaiian shirts and island attire are welcome and encouraged. Guests are asked to attend in accordance with CDC guidelines, wear face coverings and practice social distancing. For online expressions of sympathy, please visit www.plainvillefuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The New Britain Herald on Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
31
Visitation
01:00 - 04:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
31
Memorial Gathering
04:00 PM
Plainville Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Plainville Funeral Home
81 Broad St
Plainville, CT 06062
860-747-8100
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Plainville Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved