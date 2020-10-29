Mary Ann (Bednarczyk) McGibbon, 84, of Southington, died on Monday, October 26, 2020. Born in New Britain to the late Teofil and Genevieve Bednarczyk, she attended local schools and graduated from NBHS Class of 1954. Mary Ann dedicated her life's career to helping others. She was employed as a Certified Nursing Assistant at the Plainville Health Care Center for many years and truly loved her work and the residents she cared for. She was extremely proud of the fact that she was in successful recovery for 38 years. Mary Ann enjoyed decorating for the holidays and celebrating those times with her family whom she loved deeply. She is survived by her children, Deborah and Mark; her five grandchildren: Jason and wife Heather, Angela and husband Ernest, Suzanne and husband Bill, Thomas and Nicholas; her eight great-grandchildren: Alyssa, Joshua, Ryan, Tori, Libby, Alex, Billy and Sarina; her Godchildren: Victor, Donna and Wendy; her Aunt Theresa; her special nephews, Danny and David and close friends: Rose Marie, Carol, Marie, Kevin and F.J. In addition to her parents, Mary Ann was predeceased by her husband, Robert; her sister, Ceil and best friends Loren and Sonia. Mary Ann will be laid to rest in Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Southington. Services are private. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., New Britain are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net.