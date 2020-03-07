Home

POWERED BY

Services
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293

Mary B Danko


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Mary B Danko Obituary
Mary B. Danko, 84, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at
THOCC in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Alfred Danko.
She was born in New Britain on March 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late
Chester and Agnes (Madden) Bowley. Mary was a Rehab CNA and had worked at
Plainville Convalescent Home for over 10 years and then at Southington Care
Center for over 25 years. She showed cats and was involved with cat shows for
many years. Mary was awarded the Morris Award for the best household pet 10
years in a row. She had been one of the original member of the Western Little
League Women's Auxiliary Board of Directors.
She is survived by two sons Brian Danko of Plainville and Gary Danko and his wife
Tina of Southington and her rescue dog and special companion "Cailyn".
She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Bowley and a sister Teresa Daniels.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:15 am from
the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Immaculate Conception
Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville for a Mass at 10 am. Burial will be at St.
Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to The CT Humane
Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111 or a Rescue Center of the donor's
choice.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Della Vecchia Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -