|
|
Mary B. Danko, 84, of Southington, passed away on Wednesday March 4, 2020 at
THOCC in New Britain. She was the wife of the late Alfred Danko.
She was born in New Britain on March 19, 1935, she was the daughter of the late
Chester and Agnes (Madden) Bowley. Mary was a Rehab CNA and had worked at
Plainville Convalescent Home for over 10 years and then at Southington Care
Center for over 25 years. She showed cats and was involved with cat shows for
many years. Mary was awarded the Morris Award for the best household pet 10
years in a row. She had been one of the original member of the Western Little
League Women's Auxiliary Board of Directors.
She is survived by two sons Brian Danko of Plainville and Gary Danko and his wife
Tina of Southington and her rescue dog and special companion "Cailyn".
She was predeceased by a brother Joseph Bowley and a sister Teresa Daniels.
A Memorial service will be held on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 9:15 am from
the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. to Immaculate Conception
Church, 130 Summer St. Plantsville for a Mass at 10 am. Burial will be at St.
Thomas Cemetery. Calling hours will be on Tuesday from 4-7 pm.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Mary's memory to The CT Humane
Society, 701 Russell Rd. Newington, CT 06111 or a Rescue Center of the donor's
choice.
For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in New Britain Herald on Mar. 7, 2020