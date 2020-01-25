|
Mary D. Roy, 90, of New Britain, died Thursday Morning (Jan. 23, 2020) at the Hospital of Central CT in New Britain. Born in Middletown to Paul and Mary (Gambini) Bonaiuto, she was raised by her grandparents, Vito and Frances Bonaiuto of Middletown where she resided until relocating to New Britain. She had been employed and retired from Caval Tool and Machine in Newington, CT. where she had many close friends. Mary was an avid bowler, enjoyed playing cards with family and friends, and loved being with her family who were always her first priority and the loves of her life. Mrs. Roy is survived by two daughters, Maria and her husband David P. Lazicki and Cynthia Yaconiello, all of New Britain; her grandsons, Richard Lazicki and Ryan Yaconiello from New Britain, and Michael and his wife Joanna Yaconiello from Berlin, 4 great grandchildren Janessa, Mikaela, Gabriella and Jaxon Yaconiello; her loving cousin Joseph Bonaiuto Jr. and his wife Patty and her very loving and caring friend who was a third daughter Vivian Williams.of New Britain. Mary was predeceased by her husband and best friend of sixty years Norman J. Roy and her grandson David T Lazicki. Funeral services will be held Tuesday (Jan. 28, 2020) with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM at Divine Providence Parish (St. Peter Church) 98 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Burial will follow in The State Veteran's Cemetery Bow Lane Middletown. Visitation will be Tuesday from 8:30 to 9:30 AM at the Farrell Funeral Home 110 Franklin Sq. New Britain. Mary's family would like to thank the staff of Monsignor Bojnowski for their care and compassion while she resided there. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Monsignor Bojnowski Manor "Recreation Department" 50 Pulaski St. New Britain, CT attention: Anna Kuklowski 06053. To send a condolence, please visit www.FarrellFuneralHome.com.
Published in New Britain Herald from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020