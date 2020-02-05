|
Mary Dow, 85, formerly of Berlin and Southington, passed away peacefully on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Apple Rehab of Farmington Valley in Plainville. She is now reunited with her loving husband of 47 years, Glenn N. Dow, who predeceased her in 2002.
Mary was born on August 13, 1934 in Kenduskeag, Maine, daughter to the late George and Hilda (Wilson) Ward. Alongside her husband, Glenn, Mary owned and helped operate the family business, Dow's Lock & Key. She enjoyed bowling and for many years she took part in the Monday night mix league at the former Laurel Lanes in Plainville. Mary was active in the Berlin Senior Center and looked forward to the morning coffees and the lunches held with the "lunch bunch."
Mary is survived by her son, John E. Dow, of Bristol; her daughters, Carol D. Seidl and her husband John, of Winsted and Frances A. Dow, of Berlin; her grandchildren, Adam Seidl and his wife Justine, Amanda Sogliuzzi and her husband Anthony, Stephanie Lovewell and her husband Gavin, and Joshua Dow; and her great-grandchildren, Dakota and Joshua Dow, Savannah, Mika, Wren, and Zoey Sogliuzzi, and Brantley Lovewell.
A celebration of Mary's life will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 5 PM at the Bailey Funeral Home, 48 Broad Street, Plainville. Family and friends are welcome to gather at the funeral home one hour before the service, from 4 to 5 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in memory of Mary may be made to the . For more information or to leave expressions of sympathy online, please visit www.BAILEY-FUNERALHOME.com.
Published in New Britain Herald on Feb. 5, 2020